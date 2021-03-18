Atlanta United third kit for 2021 MLS season only

The third kit, the first of its kind in Atlanta United’s history, will be a choice for league games. The debut of the kit and when it will go on sale will be finalized after the league schedule is announced, according to Atlanta United Vice President Catie Griggs.

The team introduced a new primary kit last month. Despite the impact of COVID on retail, Griggs said sales of the kit, a black top with five red stripes, black shorts with red stripes and black socks with red stripes, are exceeding sales of last season’s new secondary kit, which was a white top, shorts and socks with gold trim. The new primary kit is on sale at the team’s store in Atlantic Station and on online. The team recently wrapped up a contactless kit sales tour that included several stops in the Atlanta area.