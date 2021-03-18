Atlanta United third kit for 2021 MLS season only

Atlanta United’s third kit, scheduled to debut this summer, will only be worn by the team during the 2021 MLS season, a team official said on Thursday.
The third kit, the first of its kind in Atlanta United’s history, will be a choice for league games. The debut of the kit and when it will go on sale will be finalized after the league schedule is announced, according to Atlanta United Vice President Catie Griggs.
The team introduced a new primary kit last month. Despite the impact of COVID on retail, Griggs said sales of the kit, a black top with five red stripes, black shorts with red stripes and black socks with red stripes, are exceeding sales of last season’s new secondary kit, which was a white top, shorts and socks with gold trim. The new primary kit is on sale at the team’s store in Atlantic Station and on online. The team recently wrapped up a contactless kit sales tour that included several stops in the Atlanta area.
The jersey of the new primary kit includes a new sponsor, AT&T, on the left sleeve. It replaces Truist, which was on the sleeve last season. There will be no MLS patch on the kit this season. The jersey unveiled at the Home Deport Backyard in February, which didn’t include the AT&T logo, is the authentic version. Jerseys with the AT&T logo will not be offered for retail.