Atlanta United signs Jackson Conway to Homegrown deal

“We’re happy to see Jackson’s continued development and it’s a complement to his hard work that he’s earned a First Team contract,” club vice president Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “Jackson is a great example of our club’s pathway to the professional level as he joined our Academy program prior to its first season with the dream of becoming an MLS player. He worked his way through our system and after excelling in the USL Championship last season, he deserves an opportunity at the next level.”

Conway joins previous signings midfielder Andrew Carleton, midfielder Chris Goslin, fullback George Bello, striker Patrick Okonkwo, striker Lagos Kunga, centerback George Campbell and striker Tyler Wolff as Homegrown signings. Of that group, only Campbell, Bello and Wolff remain with the club. Efrain Morales is scheduled to sign as a Homegrown in 2021.