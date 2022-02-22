Atlanta United signs Dom Dwyer to two-year deal

Atlanta United announced the signing of striker Dom Dwyer on Tuesday.
The agreement is a two-year deal with two option years for the 31-year-old.
Dwyer is expected to compete with Jackson Conway to back up Josef Martinez. Dwyer has scored 81 goals in 209 appearances for Sporting KC, Orlando and Toronto. He was a free agent.
“Dom is a veteran striker who knows what it takes to win in this league,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club. “He has fit into the group well in the time he has spent with us and will be an addition to our attacking group.”
Dwyer appeared in two preseason friendlies for Atlanta United. The team will open its MLS season on Sunday hosting Sporting KC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dwyer is considered a tireless worker on offense and defense; a player that opponents don’t like to compete against because of his energy level.
The team has yet to issue an update on the status of players Erik Lopez, who is reportedly with Banfield in Argentina on loan, or Jurgen Damm, who is no longer in the team’s plans, according to manager Gonzalo Pineda.
With the addition of Dwyer, Atlanta United’s roster is composed of 32 players. MLS rules allow a maximum of 30. Efrain Morales will likely be loaned to Atlanta United 2 for the season. Damm will likely be bought out. Lopez will be loaned.
Teams must be compliant with MLS roster rules by 8 p.m. Friday.
The roster:
Goalkeepers (4): Dylan Castanheira, Justin Garces, Brad Guzan and Bobby Shuttleworth
Defenders (11): Mikey Ambrose, George Campbell, Alex De John, Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efrain Morales, Miles Robinson, Bryce Washington and Caleb Wiley
Midfielders (11): Thiago Almada, Osvaldo Alonso, Jürgen Damm, Emerson Hyndman, Franco Ibarra, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto, Amar Sejdic, Santiago Sosa and Tyler Wolff
Forwards (6): Luiz Araújo, Machop Chol, Jackson Conway, Dom Dwyer, Erik Lopez and Josef Martínez
