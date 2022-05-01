ajc logo
Refs: Atlanta United should have received a penalty kick at Miami

Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor, left, and Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon battle for the ball, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Professional Referees Organization issued a statement Saturday saying that Atlanta United’s Brooks Lennon should have been awarded a penalty kick in a 2-1 loss at Miami on April 24.

Lennon was impeded by Miami’s Noah Allen late in the second half with the Five Stripes trailing 2-1.

Referee Jair Marrufo didn’t award the penalty and later said that Lennon already was leaning forward, as if to fall, when the contact occurred.

In the PRO statement: “It is reasonable to consider that Lennon was unfairly impeded by Allen. A penalty kick should have been awarded.”

