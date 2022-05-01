Refs: Atlanta United should have received a penalty kick at Miami

The Professional Referees Organization issued a statement Saturday saying that Atlanta United’s Brooks Lennon should have been awarded a penalty kick in a 2-1 loss at Miami on April 24.
Lennon was impeded by Miami’s Noah Allen late in the second half with the Five Stripes trailing 2-1.
Referee Jair Marrufo didn’t award the penalty and later said that Lennon already was leaning forward, as if to fall, when the contact occurred.
In the PRO statement: “It is reasonable to consider that Lennon was unfairly impeded by Allen. A penalty kick should have been awarded.”
