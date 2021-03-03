Atlanta United schedules 4 friendlies

Atlanta United is scheduled to play four friendly games as part of its preparations under new manager Gabriel Heinze.
The team will host Tormenta on March 13, Charleston on March 20 and Chattanooga on March 24. They will be held at the team’s training ground in Marietta. Because of COVID-related reasons, the friendlies will be closed to the public and media.
Atlanta United will play at Birmingham on March 28 at BBVA Field. A limited number of seats will be available.
It will be the first meeting between Atlanta United and the Statesboro-based Tormenta, which plays in USL League One. It will be the second consecutive year that Atlanta United has played at Birmingham. Atlanta United and Charleston have played each other many times in the preseason and U.S. Open Cup. Birmingham and Charleston play in the USL Championship.
Atlanta United will open its season playing CD Alajuelense in the Champions League on April 6 in Costa Rica.