Atlanta United reportedly signing young Argentinian star

The fee that Atlanta United reportedly agreed to pay for Almada is among the highest paid for a player by an MLS club. It joins the $15.95 million reportedly paid by Atlanta United to River Plate for Pity Martinez, and the $13.5 million paid for Barco. Martinez also failed to consistently produce for Atlanta United, finishing with seven goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances. He was sold to a club in Saudi Arabia for a reported $18 million during the 2020 season.

Almada must pass a physical before he can join Atlanta United. Assuming he passes and joins the team soon, he could be the catalyst for Atlanta United’s struggling offense. The team has scored only 14 goals in 15 games and is winless in its past 10. It will play at Orlando on Friday.

There remains a question about Almada. He was one of two teammates suspended from Velez Sarsfield on Feb. 9, 2021 after they reportedly were charged with sexual assault by authorities in Argentina. Almada rejoined the team Feb. 21. The outcome of the case hasn’t been reported.