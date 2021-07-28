Atlanta United reportedly signing young Argentinian star

Atlanta United’s leaders Darren Eales and Carlos Bocanegra said they were going to try to sign a starting player before the transfer window closes Aug. 5.
The club Wednesday reportedly agreed to purchase Thiago Almada for $15 million, according to reports from journalists in Argentina. Atlanta United has declined to comment.
Almada, 20, is an attacking player who can operate out of a variety of positions. He currently plays for Velez Sarsfield, formerly managed by Gabriel Heinze before he joined and was subsequently fired by Atlanta United after 17 games, and the Argentina Olympic team, which was just eliminated from competition in Tokyo.
Because of the transfer, Almada would have to join as a Designated Player. Each MLS team has a maximum of three DP slots. Atlanta United’s are occupied by Josef Martinez and Ezequiel Barco, whose contracts are too expensive to be bought down to open a DP slot, and centerback Alan Franco, whose contract can be bought down. Almada likely couldn’t be signed as part of the MLS Under-22 Initiative because Atlanta United three slots are occupied by Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra and Erik Lopez.
Almada likely will be compared with Barco because of their ages and smallish size. A difference between the two is that Almada is a proven productive player, with 20 goals and seven assists in 80 games for Velez. Barco had eight goals in 53 games when Atlanta United purchased him as an 18-year-old from Independiente for $13.5 million ahead of the 2018 season. Barco has yet to become a consistently productive player for Atlanta United, with 11 goals and 10 assists in 64 appearances.
The fee that Atlanta United reportedly agreed to pay for Almada is among the highest paid for a player by an MLS club. It joins the $15.95 million reportedly paid by Atlanta United to River Plate for Pity Martinez, and the $13.5 million paid for Barco. Martinez also failed to consistently produce for Atlanta United, finishing with seven goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances. He was sold to a club in Saudi Arabia for a reported $18 million during the 2020 season.
Almada must pass a physical before he can join Atlanta United. Assuming he passes and joins the team soon, he could be the catalyst for Atlanta United’s struggling offense. The team has scored only 14 goals in 15 games and is winless in its past 10. It will play at Orlando on Friday.
There remains a question about Almada. He was one of two teammates suspended from Velez Sarsfield on Feb. 9, 2021 after they reportedly were charged with sexual assault by authorities in Argentina. Almada rejoined the team Feb. 21. The outcome of the case hasn’t been reported.