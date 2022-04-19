Atlanta United reportedly interested in Matthew Hoppe

Atlanta United is interested in trying to sign U.S. international Matthew Hoppe, according to multiple reports.
Hoppe, a striker, would join from Mallorca in Spain. He has four appearances with no goals scored for the club. The MLS transfer window closes May 4.
Hoppe would join the club as an Under-22 signing, according to MLS Soccer’s Tom Bogert. The Athletic was the first to report Atlanta United’s interest in Hoppe.
Atlanta United declined to comment on the report, citing a club policy of not discussing players it doesn’t have under contract.
Atlanta United hasn’t scored in two games. Its first-choice striker, Josef Martinez, is out for at least six more weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The team has tried Jackson Conway, Dom Dwyer and loanee Ronaldo Cisneros at striker. None have scored during those appearances. The team will host Chattanooga on Wednesday in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup. It will play at Miami on Sunday.
Hoppe, 21, was called up by the U.S. men’s national team after solid performances in Germany with Schalke, where he scored six goals in 2020-21. He moved to Mallorca for $4 million. He has six appearances for the U.S. with one goal scored.
Atlanta United has one U22 slot available.
Should Martinez return and regain his form, Hoppe also can play on either wing.
