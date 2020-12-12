Atlanta United selected for 2021 Champions League

Atlanta United was selected by virtue of winning the 2019 U.S. Open Cup. This year’s tournament wasn’t held because of COVID-19, meaning that Atlanta United remains the tournament’s defending champ.

Atlanta United competed in the Champions League tournament in 2019, during which it was eliminated by Monterrey, and is competing again this year. It is scheduled to play Club America on Wednesday in Orlando in the second leg of the quarterfinal series. Atlanta United lost the first leg 3-0 in Mexico City.