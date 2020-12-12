Atlanta United selected for 2021 Champions League

Atlanta United will play in next year’s Champions League, according to a ruling made by the United States Soccer Federation on Friday.
Atlanta United was selected by virtue of winning the 2019 U.S. Open Cup. This year’s tournament wasn’t held because of COVID-19, meaning that Atlanta United remains the tournament’s defending champ.
Atlanta United competed in the Champions League tournament in 2019, during which it was eliminated by Monterrey, and is competing again this year. It is scheduled to play Club America on Wednesday in Orlando in the second leg of the quarterfinal series. Atlanta United lost the first leg 3-0 in Mexico City.
Qualifying for the tournament likely means that Atlanta United will open training camp earlier than the teams that didn’t qualify. Last year, it opened camp in mid-January. In the past two years, Atlanta United’s first games in the event were played in mid-February.
The MLS other entrants in the 2021 Champions League are Philadelphia, as Supporters Shield winner, Portland, which won the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando, and Saturday’s MLS Cup winner.