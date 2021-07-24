Atlanta United players not yet worried about MLS table

After Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Columbus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta United remains stuck at 14 points from 15 games.
There are still 19 games remaining, but the Five Stripes could wake up Monday trailing the seventh-place team by as few as six points or as many as nine. It has dropped 24 of a possible 30 points during its 10-game winless streak.
“When you look at it, it looks bad,” centerback Anton Walkes said. “Everyone’s going to have their spell when they feel the pressure, and we are feeling it right now, there’s no denying it.
“I know what we are capable of. I believe all it will take is one or two wins and the momentum will shift very quickly, especially with Rob being in here. Guys have a smile on their face every day now. Everyone is more energized because of Rob.”
Speaking two weeks ago, club President Darren Eales stressed the importance of the team sticking together and trying to turn losses into draws and draws into wins in an attempt to hang on until the players who left for national-team duties, or who will be returning from injuries, can return. That group includes starters at goalkeeper (Brad Guzan), centerback (Miles Robinson), fullback (George Bello) and two midfielders (Ezequiel Barco and Franco Ibarra).
After Saturday’s game, Atlanta United trails seventh-place NYCFC by by six points. NYCFC will play host Orlando on Sunday. The Red Bulls, in eighth with 17 points, will play at D.C. United, which is in ninth with 17 points, on Sunday. Montreal, in sixth with 22 points, will play at New England on Sunday.
Fullback Brooks Lennon said the gap is not too difficult to overcome because there are so many games remaining.
Lennon said he does look at the table. He said all the players do.
“We are all informed with what teams are doing well,” he said. “We have to focus on ourselves. I think our next game is Orlando away, and we will go down there looking to pick up three points.”
Southern Fried Soccer
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
-
Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule
April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0
April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1
May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,
May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0
May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1
May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0
June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0
July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1
July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC
July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE