Atlanta United players are competing for their futures

Brooks Lennon, who was acquired by the club in a trade with Real Salt Lake during the offseason and given a contract extension through 2023, said, “In pro sports you have to expect that every time you step on the field, you are competing for a job, you are competing for a place on the team. I step out on the field, whether practice or game, with full effort. That’s all I can ask of myself.”

Lennon broke into MLS in 2017 with Real Salt Lake.

Jon Gallagher, selected by the club in the 2018 draft, said he also has that attitude. Gallagher said he’s been on a series of one-year options with the club since he was drafted. Therefore, he’s attempting to earn his play every time he gets an opportunity. Gallagher, a striker, is seeing consistent playing time for the first time in his tenure with the team. He has made seven appearances and scored one goal this season. He’s spent most of the past two seasons either with Atlanta United 2 or on loan to Aberdeen in Scotland.

“I feel like I’m in a good place, and I want to keep improving,” he said. “I feel I have more to give, and that’s what excites me.”

The club has shared little information about its search for its new manager. Last week, Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said the search is tracking well. Atlanta United (4-8-2) has nine games remaining this season.