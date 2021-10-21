ajc logo
Atlanta United-NYCFC highlights (Oct. 20, 2021)

Credit: MLS

Caption
Atlanta United walks away with 1-1 draw against NYCFC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in which the equalizer came in the 90th minute.

Credit: MLS

