Atlanta United mourns academy player

Atlanta United Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank announced that the state-of-the-art facility, will be call the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground at the ground breaking of the facility in Marietta GA Tuesday 11, 2017. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Christian Carrillo, a goalkeeper in Atlanta United’s academy on its U15 team, was killed in a car accident by an alleged drunk driver on Saturday.

The team put out this statement on Monday on behalf of club President Darren Eales:

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of Christian Carrillo. A member of our U-15s, Christian’s attitude epitomized what our Academy is about, and our entire organization joins the Carrillo family in grieving his loss. He was a young, talented goalkeeper who infused our entire program with positivity and leadership. On behalf of Atlanta United and everyone at AMB Sports and Entertainment, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

