Atlanta United mourns academy player

The team put out this statement on Monday on behalf of club President Darren Eales:

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of Christian Carrillo. A member of our U-15s, Christian’s attitude epitomized what our Academy is about, and our entire organization joins the Carrillo family in grieving his loss. He was a young, talented goalkeeper who infused our entire program with positivity and leadership. On behalf of Atlanta United and everyone at AMB Sports and Entertainment, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”