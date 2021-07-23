Atlanta United, Meza terminate contract

Atlanta United and Fernando Meza mutually terminated the player’s contract. The club announced the decision Friday.
Meza has spent the season on loan to Defensa y Justicia in his native Argentina. That club announced earlier this week that it had sold him to Necaxa in Mexico, which is where he played before he came to Atlanta United last year.
Meza spent the 2020 season with Atlanta United after it purchased his contract in a complicated three-team deal/trade that involved Leandro Gonazalez Pirez going to Tijuana, one of Necaxa’s rivals in Mexico.
Meza started 13 games for Atlanta United. He admitted that he didn’t play well and after the season said he was looking forward to improving.
With the termination of the contract, the club won’t have to pay the remainder of his $975,000 salary for this season. Because Meza was on loan, he didn’t occupy a slot on the Senior roster. Nor did he take up one of the team’s International slots.
