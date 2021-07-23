Atlanta United, Meza terminate contract

Meza has spent the season on loan to Defensa y Justicia in his native Argentina. That club announced earlier this week that it had sold him to Necaxa in Mexico, which is where he played before he came to Atlanta United last year.

Meza spent the 2020 season with Atlanta United after it purchased his contract in a complicated three-team deal/trade that involved Leandro Gonazalez Pirez going to Tijuana, one of Necaxa’s rivals in Mexico.