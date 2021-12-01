Atlanta United makes roster moves, with one surprise

The option on the contract for Goalkeeper Alec Kann, one of the first players signed by the squad in the 2016 expansion draft, wasn’t exercised by the club. But a person with knowledge said the club hopes to sign him as a free agent. Kann, a native of Decatur, has 24 appearances in league games for the team and has proven to be an excellent starter or back-up. The 31-year-old has more than 100 appearances across all competitions as a pro.

Most of the squad was under contract and is scheduled to return for the team’s sixth season in 2022. That group includes is strikers Josef Martinez and Erik Lopez, midfielders Luiz Araujo, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno, Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra, Matheus Rossetto, Emerson Hyndman, Jurgen Damm, Jake Mulraney, Tyler Wolff and Machop Chol, centerbacks Miles Robinson, Alan Franco, Anton Walkes, Bryce Washington and Efrain Morales, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan.