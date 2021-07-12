Atlanta United loses Adams for 2-3 months

Atlanta United has lost another player to a long-term injury.
The team announced on Monday that midfielder Mo Adams is expected to miss the next 2-3 months after sustaining an injury to his left quadriceps in last week’s 2-2 draw with Nashville. Adams, 24, was forced to leave last week’s game in the first half. It was his second start and third appearance this season. The central midfielders who remain and are healthy are Santiago Sosa, Amar Sejdic and Tyler Wolff.
Atlanta United (2-3-7) will host New England (7-3-3) on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Centerback Alex De John, 30, played the final 20 minutes after sustaining what he said on twitter is a broken elbow. His status is week to week, the team said on Monday. It was his first start and second appearance this season. Remaining centerbacks who are healthy and available are Anton Walkes, George Campbell and Josh Bauer.
In addition to Adams and possibly De John, the team on Saturday will also be without starting goalkeeper Brad Guzan, centerback Miles Robinson and fullback George Bello, who are with the U.S. men’s national team competing in the Gold Cup, midfielder Ezequiel Barco, who is with Argentina for the Olympics, midfielder Emerson Hyndman, who is out for the season, and Franco Ibarra, who is out for at least the next two weeks. The status of other players who missed the Nashville game hasn’t been announced ahead of Saturday’s game. That group includes striker Josef Martinez, winger Jurgen Damm, midfielder Matheus Rossetto and centerback Alan Franco.
It may also be without midfielder Jake Mulraney, who received a red card against Nashville. The team has yet to say if it is appealing the referee’s decision.
Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule
April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0
April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1
May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,
May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0
May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1
May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0
June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0
July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN
July 21 at Cincinnati, 8 p.m., FS1
July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC
July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE