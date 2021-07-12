Atlanta United loses Adams for 2-3 months

Centerback Alex De John, 30, played the final 20 minutes after sustaining what he said on twitter is a broken elbow. His status is week to week, the team said on Monday. It was his first start and second appearance this season. Remaining centerbacks who are healthy and available are Anton Walkes, George Campbell and Josh Bauer.

In addition to Adams and possibly De John, the team on Saturday will also be without starting goalkeeper Brad Guzan, centerback Miles Robinson and fullback George Bello, who are with the U.S. men’s national team competing in the Gold Cup, midfielder Ezequiel Barco, who is with Argentina for the Olympics, midfielder Emerson Hyndman, who is out for the season, and Franco Ibarra, who is out for at least the next two weeks. The status of other players who missed the Nashville game hasn’t been announced ahead of Saturday’s game. That group includes striker Josef Martinez, winger Jurgen Damm, midfielder Matheus Rossetto and centerback Alan Franco.