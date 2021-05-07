Atlanta United: Keep creating chances, and goals will come

“I think we are creating a lot of goal-scoring chances, we just haven’t been able to finish them,” winger Erik Lopez said. “The only thing we can do is to keep working. We want to score goals. Players are trying to finish and score goals. Once we get over this bad streak, the team is capable of scoring a lot of goals.”

Within MLS games, Atlanta United has taken 40 shots, putting 13 on goal. Its percentage of 32.5% puts it in the bottom third of the league. Strangely, despite being in the upper third in key passes (29), none of the team’s goals have been credited with an assist.

“We are creating chances, getting into dangerous positions, it’s just that final ball or taking a risk and shooting on goal,” winger Brooks Lennon said. “Gabriel has been preaching believe in your shot and believe you will score when you get into the box instead of hesitating.”

Now finished with the glut of games that comes with competing in the Champions League and MLS, Atlanta United’s schedule will thin. The team will play four games the rest of the month after logging seven the previous month. The extra time to train should benefit the team as it hones it tactics, according to Lennon.

Scoring against Miami will be challenging. The team features former Atlanta United player Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and longtime Premier League defender Ryan Shawcross as its centerbacks. It also features World Cup-winner Blaise Matuidi as a defensive midfielder. Miami has allowed four goals on only 11 shots against it. It has allowed one goal in the past two games. The shutout of Nashville came when Shawcross became a starter.

Lennon said knowing that Gonzalez Pirez and Shawcross may be in the middle of the penalty box likely will alter the types of crosses he will try to hit. Instead of putting one high, which would force Josef Martinez, who is 5-foot-8, to try to win an aerial duel against the 6-foot Pirez or 6-3 Shawcross, Lennon said he may try to put more crosses along the ground.

“We are practicing it more and more,” Lennon said. “Hopefully I can get more assists and he can start off by scoring his first goal on Sunday.”

