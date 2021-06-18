Atlanta United injury updates

Atlanta United winger Machop Chol returned to training this week after missing most of the season’s first games because of a hamstring injury.
Chol was signed as a Homegrown player before the season. He played for Atlanta United’s first U-18 team during the academy’s inaugural 2016-17 season.
Chol attended Wake Forest before he signed with the club. He appeared in several of the team’s preseason games, typically as a left winger, and performed well. He has played 24 minutes in league games this season.
Additionally, the team confirmed that Emerson Hyndman will miss the remainder of the MLS season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee. The injury occurred near the end of a training session and wasn’t the result of contact. The team is waiting for the swelling in his knee to subside before surgery can be scheduled. Hyndman, a central midfielder, has started all seven league games this season.
Atlanta United will host Philadelphia on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.