Atlanta United

With playoffs at stake, Atlanta United needs next two home matches

Brad Guzan is unable to stop a goal in the first half of the Atlanta United game against Columbus Crew at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on July 20, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Brad Guzan is unable to stop a goal in the first half of the Atlanta United game against Columbus Crew at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on July 20, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
37 minutes ago

Atlanta United can improve the probability it makes the MLS playoffs by getting better results from its home matches, first against Nashville on Saturday and Miami on Sept. 18.

Doing so is important because of the seven teams competing for the eighth and ninth playoff spots in the East, three have four home matches remaining: Toronto, which is in eighth with 33 points, Atlanta United, which is in 10th with 31 points, and Montreal, which is in 13th with 27 points. D.C. United is in ninth with 32 points.

And winning at home in MLS is very important because the 29 teams have an average record of 6-3-4 at home, with a goal-difference of plus-4.3, compared to 4-3-6 on the road, with a goal difference of minus-4.3.

In short, it’s easier.

“I‘ve always said, regardless of a position in the table, regardless of points, home matches are always important,” captain Brad Guzan said. “We know what the Benz is about. We know what the stadium brings in terms of atmosphere and our supporters and our fans and so for us, it’s almost like a side note that the games have the implications that they do.”

Atlanta United’s home record isn’t as sterling as it has been. Its five losses, part of a 5-5-3 record at home, are already a franchise worst.

Guzan said the team simply hasn’t put together enough complete performances but the final four home matches, which includes Red Bulls and Montreal, will give them a chance to do so.

“There have been times when we’ve defended well, not taken our chances,” he said. “There have been times when we’ve taken chances, scored a few goals, and we’ve not defended well, and we need to make sure we put it together.”

To improve their home form, fullback Brooks Lennon said they need to do exactly what they did in its 1-0 win at Charlotte two weeks ago. Stay compact on defense and take advantage of opportunities on offense. Jay Fortune scored the winning goal for the Five Stripes.

Lennon said having Alexey Miranchuk in what will likely be his first start at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will also help.

“You could see the world class left foot that he has, you know, which is unique,” Lennon said. “And you can see, when you get him in open space, he can create goal-scoring opportunities for us.”

Brooks Lennon passes the ball for a goal attempt during the Atlanta United game against Columbus Crew at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on July 20, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

icon to expand image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon #11 dribbles the ball during the match against the CF Montreal at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Canada on Saturday July 13, 2024. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

icon to expand image

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan #1 during the first half of the match against Orlando City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday March 17, 2024. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta United)

Credit: Alex Slitz/Atlanta United

icon to expand image

Credit: Alex Slitz/Atlanta United

Brad Guzan is unable to stop a goal in the first half of the Atlanta United game against Columbus Crew at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on July 20, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

icon to expand image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) takes a goal kick during the second half against New York City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlanta United fires technical director Carlos Bocanegra during another disappointing...
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Carlos Bocanegra out at Atlanta United; body of work cited as reason
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Five interesting candidates for Atlanta United’s TD search
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

With Atlanta United in steady decline, Carlos Bocanegra’s dismissal beyond necessary
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Five interesting candidates for Atlanta United’s TD search
Southern Fried Soccer: Analyzing Carlos Bocanegra’s time at Atlanta United
Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey is going to be very busy
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability1h ago
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed