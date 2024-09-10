In short, it’s easier.

“I‘ve always said, regardless of a position in the table, regardless of points, home matches are always important,” captain Brad Guzan said. “We know what the Benz is about. We know what the stadium brings in terms of atmosphere and our supporters and our fans and so for us, it’s almost like a side note that the games have the implications that they do.”

Atlanta United’s home record isn’t as sterling as it has been. Its five losses, part of a 5-5-3 record at home, are already a franchise worst.

Guzan said the team simply hasn’t put together enough complete performances but the final four home matches, which includes Red Bulls and Montreal, will give them a chance to do so.

“There have been times when we’ve defended well, not taken our chances,” he said. “There have been times when we’ve taken chances, scored a few goals, and we’ve not defended well, and we need to make sure we put it together.”

To improve their home form, fullback Brooks Lennon said they need to do exactly what they did in its 1-0 win at Charlotte two weeks ago. Stay compact on defense and take advantage of opportunities on offense. Jay Fortune scored the winning goal for the Five Stripes.

Lennon said having Alexey Miranchuk in what will likely be his first start at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will also help.

“You could see the world class left foot that he has, you know, which is unique,” Lennon said. “And you can see, when you get him in open space, he can create goal-scoring opportunities for us.”

