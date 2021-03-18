Atlanta United hoping to make match day feel more normal

Atlanta United’s game-day rituals won’t be exactly the same as they have been at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for most of the past four seasons, but they will be close, Vice President Catie Griggs said on Thursday.
“We are trying to work through maintaining traditions on game day that make sense and are safe for everyone,” she said.
Some of the game-day rituals includes the players walking from the bus into the stadium past supporters, the Golden Spike before the game, the players walk through the lounge, past supporters and onto the field, and the presentation of the player of the game award after the match.
To try to ensure the safety of the players and supporters during the COVID pandemic, the player’ walk past supporters will not happen, at least when the stadium is at limited capacity. The Golden Spike will return in some capacity, possibly similar to last season when it was presented by video instead of with an in-person celebration. Griggs said access to the players will be very restricted.
In a change from the end of last season, Griggs said they are optimistic that the capo stand will return. The capo is the person who leads the supporter’s section in cheers before, during and after the match.
“When I look at 2021, there’s a lot of optimism,” she said. “I’m hopeful we reach a point where it does feel more normal again. We want to do the right things.”