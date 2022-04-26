Atlanta United hoping crosses are turned into goals

In the past four games, the team has put in 76 crosses, not including corner kicks. The hope is the crosses eventually will turn into goals instead of frustration by some of the team’s supporters on social media.

“I wouldn't say it's one of our main points to attack, but it's definitely something that we're trying to utilize. And we're trying to get better at just putting in good crosses, good service." - Atlanta United fullback Andrew Gutman

“I think it’s because (when) we get in the areas, a lot people expect us to connect every single time, and you’ve also got to remember that the defense is also doing their job to stop it,” Gutman said. “And it’s not going to come off every time. But if we can just maybe get four or five more connected crosses, I think it will make a huge difference for us.”

The area of the field is described as primary assist zones by manager Gonzalo Pineda. It’s the area just outside the penalty box near the end line. Starting right fullback Brooks Lennon said Tuesday that across world soccer, most goals came from those areas.

So that is why Atlanta United’s fullback constantly gets forward and typically tries to reach the end line before hitting a cross, rather than put in an early cross from higher up the field.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t scored as many goals as we’d like to,” Lennon said. “And that’s something that we’re going to continue to work on, on the practice field. And hopefully, it’ll come in the games.”

Gutman said he thinks it’s better that the team is creating opportunities than if it wasn’t generating any offense. He said a key to improving the probability of scoring may be just to slow down and look up before the cross is played.

“It’s just kind of when we get in those areas, picking out the man, whether it’s a cutback, whether it’s a chip to the back post, whether it’s hard across the 6 (yard box), that’s what we have to decide,” he said. “And, frankly, we have to get a little bit better at it.”

