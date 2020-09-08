Atlanta United hoping, again, to get off to a better start

But the team started to come to life in the second half of its recent game in Orlando. Trailing 1-0 at the half, the team put together what could be considered its best half in league play this season. It got its reward when Adam Jahn headed in Mulraney’s cross to earn a 1-1 draw.

“We moved the ball,” Glass said. “We played like the game is on the line. We need to start like that. Show a real determination that the other club doesn’t score first and then we get into the game.”

Miami also is a team searching for better starts. It is in last place in the 14-team East. It has scored just six goals, tied for second-worst in the league but just two less than Atlanta United’s total. It took the game to Atlanta United with a physical pressing style in last week’s 0-0 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Five Stripes, as has been the case, responded well on defense but created few opportunities going forward.

“I think we also have to be confident and believe in our ability when we’re in the final third,” goalkeeper Brad Guzan said after that game. “A little more composure with the final ball. If that’s the case, then I think those chances and goals will come.”

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Saturday at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

