Jahn’s header helps Atlanta United earn late draw with Orlando

Atlanta United got off to a better start than in previous games. Unlike against Inter Miami, when the team didn’t put a shot on goal until the second half, Barco put a free kick on frame in the 10th minute. The free kick was the result of hard foul on Barco by Jhegson Mendez about 25 yards from goal.

But it was Orlando that kept mostly continuous pressure on Atlanta United’s goal. Its best chance came in the 35th minute when Mendez was put through, forcing Guzan to stop his close shot with his left foot.

Orlando created chance after chance, forcing last-ditch tackles by Bello and then Escobar before it finally break through in the first minute of injury time in the first half. The goal came on a set piece, continuing Atlanta United’s issue with defending dead ball. This time, as it was on Orlando’s first goal last week, came from a corner kick. The ball was low and targeted at the near post. It bounced to Daryl Dike, whose shot was redirected by Benji Michel. Walkes kept him onside.

The Lions created eight chances in the first half. Atlanta United created one.

Atlanta United missed a chance to tie the game in the 46th minute when Torres put a header wide after a fine cross by Lennon. Torres was unmarked and close to goal, just as he was unmarked against Miami when he put that chance over the crossbar. Saturday’s shot was Atlanta United’s second on goal. Hyndman followed with a swerving effort that was palmed away by Orlando’s Pedro Gallese.

Glass put in Jurgen Damm in the 55th minute and took off Robinson, who struggled with defending Dike. The move forced Escobar, who received a yellow card in the first half, to slide to centerback and Lennon to drop to fullback.

Glass kept trying to spark the offense. He put in Jahn for Torres and Mathues Rossetto for Barco in the 72nd minute. As he did after being subbed off against Miami, Barco didn’t appear happy to leave the game. This time, it looked like he said something to Glass instead of to someone else on the bench.

Nani, who didn’t start, slammed a free kick off the post in the 80th minute. The carom gave Atlanta United a lifeline to try to secure at least one point if it could find a goal.

Jahn put a header right into Gallese’s stomach after another good cross by Lennon a few second later.

Atlanta United coming games

Sept. 9 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

―

