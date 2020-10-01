X

Atlanta United hopes Moreno will be available against Red Bulls

Marcelino Moreno of Argentina's Lanus, center, fights for the ball, surrounded of players of Peru's Sporting Cristal during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: AP

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United interim manager Stephen Glass said Thursday that the club hopes that Marcelino Moreno will be available for the team’s game against the New York Red Bulls on Oct. 10.

Moreno is in Atlanta and is with the club, Glass said.

Moreno, 25, signed as a Designated Player from Lanus in Argentina after Pity Martinez was sold by the club to a team in Saudi Arabia in early September.

Moreno likely will play in an attacking role with the club, likely as a midfielder.

The team will play at D.C. United on Saturday and then at Orlando on Wednesday before it hosts the Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team has six games remaining after playing the Red Bulls.

Atlanta United coming games

Oct. 3 at D.C. United (2-5-5), 7 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 7 vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSSO

Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

