Atlanta United hopes Moreno will be available against Red Bulls

Atlanta United interim manager Stephen Glass said Thursday that the club hopes that Marcelino Moreno will be available for the team’s game against the New York Red Bulls on Oct. 10.
Moreno is in Atlanta and is with the club, Glass said.
Moreno, 25, signed as a Designated Player from Lanus in Argentina after Pity Martinez was sold by the club to a team in Saudi Arabia in early September.
Moreno likely will play in an attacking role with the club, likely as a midfielder.
The team will play at D.C. United on Saturday and then at Orlando on Wednesday before it hosts the Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team has six games remaining after playing the Red Bulls.
Atlanta United coming games
Oct. 3 at D.C. United (2-5-5), 7 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 7 vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSSO
Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1
Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE
Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE
