Atlanta United heads to Florida for three friendlies

“I think the goal has to be to win every single game,” centerback Noah Cobb said. “There’s a saying, winning is a habit. I think there’s times during the season where you’re not necessarily playing your best. But if you can still scrape together those results, then that’s what can really push you into that top four (in the standings). But I think also just making sure we’re really coming together as a group and the locker room’s really, really solid.”

Atlanta United 1-0-1 in its preseason friendlies. It defeated Birmingham 2-1 two weeks ago and tied Memphis 1-1 last week in Athens. The team will continue to work on its defensive shape and recognizing keys when to press.

With the exception of Thiago Almada, who is playing for Argentina’s Under-23 national team in Olympic qualifying in Venezuela, the entire team should travel to Florida. Several players, including centerback Stian Gregersen and Dax McCarty, were held out of the friendly in Athens. Caleb Wiley, who sustained a shoulder injury while with the U.S. men’s national team, returned to training Tuesday. Edwin Mosquera, who sustained a groin injury while with Colombia’s U-23 national team, was seen jogging and doing other exercises.

Gregersen and McCarty are two of the five players who weren’t on the first team or with Atlanta United 2 last season.

“That’s a huge positive part of the preseason, and the new faces coming in the locker room, and we try to make them very welcome from the first day and to make easier and then get to know each other even more because we all know that it’s going to help in the pitch, right?” fullback Ronald Hernandez said.

