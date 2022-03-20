Atlanta United gets two weeks to fix mentality

It isn’t.

It is a trend going back before Pineda was hired last summer.

The good news for the team is it is learning to overcome its mistakes. Three times in its past five regular-season games it has rescued a good result, either a win or a draw, from a poor performance.

The bad news is the team is too talented to keep making the same mistakes again and again.

And it was lucky Saturday. It finished with an expected goals of 0.71 to Montreal’s 2.94. It finished the game with 10 men after Dom Dwyer’s inexplicable red card in the second half.

Montreal’s first goal Saturday was helped by mistakes so bad by Atlanta United that it was almost funny. It started with a corner kick by Atlanta United and ended with two Montreal players facing Brad Guzan.

Two more goals followed.

“We've had guys step into different positions that they really don't play and step up and be successful for us. If we have players that can do that, when we have a full squad firing, we're going to be dangerous." - Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon

“Miscommunication on our part,” Lennon said of the corner. “When we were scrambling a little bit on the broken play, I think we could have just kicked it out of bounds or had a little bit of clinical decision-making. Just a bad mix-up on our part, and those are things that we’ll clean up. I think in the 15-20 minutes of the first half, we just kind of lost our way, and we weren’t breaking lines. We just kind of got away from our style.”

The team made adjustments at halftime.

Lennon described his teammates as agitated in the locker room. They didn’t know where the game was going.

“But to be able to turn that frustration and anger into a result is a different story,” he said. “You can be angry as long as you want, but you’ve got to perform on the field to be able to pull out a result, and that’s what we did.”

Another positive for the team is it has seven points from its first four games and still has yet to train with its presumed starting 11. Because of injuries and other issues, the team isn’t at full strength. Marcelino Moreno made his first start Saturday. Thiago Almada, who scored his team’s second goal Saturday, is still being integrated into the lineup. Emerson Hyndman has yet to play because he is recovering from last year’s knee surgery. Luiz Araujo will be out for several more weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of the first game. Santiago Sosa is still working on being 90-minutes fit.

“Different guys are going to have different injuries, and that’s what’s made this first run of the season special for us,” Lennon said. “We’ve had guys step into different positions that they really don’t play and step up and be successful for us. If we have players that can do that, when we have a full squad firing, we’re going to be dangerous.”

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs. Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE