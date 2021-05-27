Atlanta United gets 2 key players back for Nashville

Barco, an attacking midfielder, has missed the past four games because of a lower body injury sustained at New England on May 1. Barco has one goal in three league appearances this season. In his absence, Heinze played either Marcelino Moreno, Emerson Hyndman or Franco Ibarra in the middle of the formation. The team has taken five points with three goals scored from the three league games Barco missed.

It will be interesting to see if Heinze uses Barco on Saturday. After the game, Atlanta United won’t play again until it hosts Philadelphia on June 20, which would give Barco more time to recover. He was called up by Argentina’s U23 national team for its pending friendlies against Denmark on June 8 and Saudi Arabia on June 11. It is not a FIFA-mandated event so the club doesn’t have to release Barco.