Atlanta United draws with Philadelphia and is out of Champions League

Heinze selected as attacking a starting group as he could considering that Ezequiel Barco and Jurgen Damm were unavailable because of lower body injuries. The starters were striker Josef Martinez, midfielders Jake Mulraney, Marcelino Moreno, Erik Lopez, Emerson Hyndman and Sosa, fullbacks Brooks Lennon and George Bello, centerbacks Miles Robinson and Anton Walkes, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, left, battles with Philadelphia Union's Jack Elliott, center, for the ball as Philadelphia Union's Leon Flach, right, looks on during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Each team pressured the other early to try to create a series-changing play.

The Union was the better team as it tried to get that fourth goal to extinguish Atlanta United’s hopes. Philadelphia took four shots, putting one on goal, in the first 11 minutes while Atlanta United failed to mount any kind of threat.

Bello took Atlanta United’s first shot in the 16th minute. It was blocked and went out for a corner kick, which was cleared and turned into a Philadelphia counterattack and another shot on goal, which was saved.

Still without a shot on goal and showing little urgency, Atlanta United’s offense finally sparked in the final seconds of the first half when Sosa turned his man and put a right-footed shot into the lower right corner to give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead and cutting its deficit to two goals. It was Sosa’s first goal as a professional. The goal wasn’t the result of a beautiful passing combination. It was just a simple turn and shot by Sosa but it gave the team life.

But Atlanta United failed to take advantage. Moreno put a shot on goal early in the second half but that was it. As has been the case most of the season, there was no chemistry between players in the final third. Crosses went through the box or out. Passes failed to connect. Runs weren’t made.

Heinze subbed out Martinez in the 78th minute, replacing him with Erick Torres.

Przybylko ended Atlanta United’s hopes with a goal, his fifth in the tournament, in the 88th minute.

Heinze and Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin were seen talking to each other throughout the game, and then again at the end.

“He’s a great player and a great coach, but you can still be a sore loser and an asshole after a game,” Curtin was quoted as saying.

