Atlanta United defeats Revolution 4-0 in exhibition game

Atlanta United took a 1-0 lead in the second minute on a goal by Wolff, whose header was assisted by Araujo, who hit a lovely chipped pass into the middle of the penalty box. It was the second time in as many scrimmages that Atlanta United jumped out to a quick lead. It scored in the second minute on Tuesday.

Atlanta United increased its lead to 2-0 on a goal by Araujo, who headed in a cross by Gutman in the eighth minute. Gutman was played into space down the left by Wolff. He collected the ball and hit a low, hard cross yards away from the mouth of the goal.

Campbell made it 3-0 in the ninth minute, putting back a rebound of an Araujo shot. The play started with Campbell intercepting a pass near midfield. He carried the ball forward, playing it to Araujo, who beat one defender before taking a shot from about 12 yards.

The first game ended with Atlanta United outshooting the Revolution 11-2 and taking three corners to the Revs’ two. Georgia goalkeeper Chris Banfi made six saves. Guzan made one. Araujo led with three shots. Conway had two.

Within the first 45 minutes, players switched positions rather liberally. Wolff and Araujo interchanged. McFadden sometimes moved forward as a second striker. Ibarra sometimes moved from the central midfield to the left. And unlike at times last season, when the players sometime wouldn’t move when a teammate had the ball, players were often moving in triangles, forcing defenders to make decisions and move.

Atlanta United’s lineup in the second game was composed of goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira, centerbacks Bryce Washington and Alex de John, fullbacks Mikey Ambrose and Luke Brennan, midfielders Amari Sejdic, Amari Fortune, Robbie Mertz, Darwin Matheus and Erik Centeno, with Daniel Bloyou at striker.

The second team scored in the 61st minute on a header by Bloyou, assisted by Centeno.

The second team took five shots, resulting in two saves. The defense allowed three shots, none on goal.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE