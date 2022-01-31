Atlanta United confirms loan of Barco to River Plate

“Ezequiel has been an important part of our success over the last four seasons,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club. “He helped us win three trophies and is coming off the best season of his young career. We felt that this move made sense for both Ezequiel and the club and we wish him continued success during his loan at River Plate.”

The loan opens a Designated Player spot on Atlanta United’s roster that is expected to be filled by another young Argentinian playmaker, Thiago Almada. The club has confirmed that it holds the player’s MLS rights.