Atlanta United confirms acquisition of Hernandez

August 28, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta United's defender Ronald Hernandez (2) challenges between Nashville SC's midfielder Alex Muyl (19) and Nashville SC's Aké Arnaud Loba (right) during the second half in a MLS soccer match at at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Nashville SC won 2-0 over Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Atlanta United confirmed the permanent transfer of fullback Ronald Hernandez on Monday, which was first mentioned by club Vice President Carlos Bocanegra last week.

The contract is through 2024. The transfer fee wasn’t included in the release from the club.

Hernandez, 24, made 13 appearances with eight starts for the club last season while on loan from Aberdeen. He scored one goal.

“Ronald is a talented and versatile defender who we’re pleased to add permanently to our roster,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club. “After coming in last season on loan, he was able to re-integrate himself into the Venezuela National Team after playing valuable minutes for our club. We look forward to Ronald continuing to add competition for playing time in our team.”

Hernandez will compete with Brooks Lennon on the right side.

Hernandez has 25 appearances for Venezuela.

He started his career with Zamora in Venezuela in 2015 before being purchased by Stabaek in Norway. He was purchased by Aberdeen before the 2020 season. He made six appearances for the Scottish side in 2020 before being loaned to Atlanta United.

Atlanta United’s players reported for training camp on Sunday. Their first training session is scheduled for Tuesday.

The acquisition of Hernandez brings Atlanta United’s roster to 31 players, one more than the max allowed by MLS. The club has until Feb. 25 to be compliant with the league’s rules. It is also reportedly on the verge of loaning Erik Lopez to a club in Argentina.

Atlanta United’s roster:

Goalkeepers (4): Dylan Castanheira, Justin Garces, Brad Guzan and Bobby Shuttleworth.

Defenders (11): Mikey Ambrose, George Bello, George Campbell, Alex De John, Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernandez, Brooks Lennon, Efrain Morales, Miles Robinson and Bryce Washington.

Midfielders (11): Osvaldo Alonso, Ezequiel Barco, Jürgen Damm, Emerson Hyndman, Franco Ibarra, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto, Amar Sejdic, Santiago Sosa and Tyler Wolff.

Forwards (5): Luiz Araújo, Machop Chol, Jackson Conway, Erik López and Josef Martínez.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

