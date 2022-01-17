Atlanta United confirms acquisition of Hernandez

Atlanta United confirmed the permanent transfer of fullback Ronald Hernandez on Monday, which was first mentioned by club Vice President Carlos Bocanegra last week.
The contract is through 2024. The transfer fee wasn’t included in the release from the club.
Hernandez, 24, made 13 appearances with eight starts for the club last season while on loan from Aberdeen. He scored one goal.
“Ronald is a talented and versatile defender who we’re pleased to add permanently to our roster,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club. “After coming in last season on loan, he was able to re-integrate himself into the Venezuela National Team after playing valuable minutes for our club. We look forward to Ronald continuing to add competition for playing time in our team.”
Hernandez will compete with Brooks Lennon on the right side.
Hernandez has 25 appearances for Venezuela.
He started his career with Zamora in Venezuela in 2015 before being purchased by Stabaek in Norway. He was purchased by Aberdeen before the 2020 season. He made six appearances for the Scottish side in 2020 before being loaned to Atlanta United.
Atlanta United’s players reported for training camp on Sunday. Their first training session is scheduled for Tuesday.
The acquisition of Hernandez brings Atlanta United’s roster to 31 players, one more than the max allowed by MLS. The club has until Feb. 25 to be compliant with the league’s rules. It is also reportedly on the verge of loaning Erik Lopez to a club in Argentina.
Atlanta United’s roster:
Goalkeepers (4): Dylan Castanheira, Justin Garces, Brad Guzan and Bobby Shuttleworth.
Defenders (11): Mikey Ambrose, George Bello, George Campbell, Alex De John, Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernandez, Brooks Lennon, Efrain Morales, Miles Robinson and Bryce Washington.
Midfielders (11): Osvaldo Alonso, Ezequiel Barco, Jürgen Damm, Emerson Hyndman, Franco Ibarra, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto, Amar Sejdic, Santiago Sosa and Tyler Wolff.
Forwards (5): Luiz Araújo, Machop Chol, Jackson Conway, Erik López and Josef Martínez.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author