Atlanta United acquires Hernandez from Aberdeen

Atlanta United is hoping to announce the signing of as many as three more players by the end of the week, Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said on Tuesday.
One of the players will be fullback Ronald Hernandez, who was with the club on loan last season from Aberdeen in Scotland. Bocanegra said details can’t be released because MLS is still working through the acquisition but it will be a permanent transfer. Hernandez, 24, made 13 appearances last season. He scored one goal and will provide competition for Brooks Lennon at right fullback and wingback.
Another player will be a goalkeeper to back up Brad Guzan, Bocanegra said. He declined to say which player. The team announced the signing of Justin Garces to a Homegrown deal on Monday. It also signed Dylan Castenheira a few weeks ago.
Bocanegra said there are no updates regarding when Thiago Almada, a midfielder from Argentina, might arrive. The team has the player’s rights but doesn’t have a DP slot available on its roster in which he can be added. The team doesn’t have to be roster compliant until Feb. 25.
Bocanegra also said there are no updates on the team’s efforts to loan out striker Erik Lopez and winger Jurgen Damm, or bring back goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo, who spent the season on loan with Atlanta United 2 from Lanus in Argentina.
Additionally, Bocanegra said that midfielder Santiago Sosa (hernia) and Emerson Hyndman (knee) are progressing well in their recoveries from surgeries. He said neither will be on the field when the team starts training camp but they are hoping they will join as the camp progresses. He said Sosa’s timetable is slightly ahead of Hyndman’s.
About the Author