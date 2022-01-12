Atlanta United acquires Hernandez from Aberdeen

One of the players will be fullback Ronald Hernandez, who was with the club on loan last season from Aberdeen in Scotland. Bocanegra said details can’t be released because MLS is still working through the acquisition but it will be a permanent transfer. Hernandez, 24, made 13 appearances last season. He scored one goal and will provide competition for Brooks Lennon at right fullback and wingback.

Another player will be a goalkeeper to back up Brad Guzan, Bocanegra said. He declined to say which player. The team announced the signing of Justin Garces to a Homegrown deal on Monday. It also signed Dylan Castenheira a few weeks ago.