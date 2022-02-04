Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta United begins working on its offense

Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic #13 looks on during training at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, GA, on Wednesday July 14, 2021. Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic #13 looks on during training at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, GA, on Wednesday July 14, 2021. Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

After focusing on its defensive fundamentals in its first weeks of training camp, Atlanta United has begun working on what manager Gonzalo Pineda wants the players to do when they have the ball.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

The team may start to show some of that work during Sunday’s friendly against Celaya on Sunday in Guadalajara, Mexico, where the team is training for the next week or so.

“We’re kind of breaking it down and dissecting it from building out of the back, to the middle third, and into the final third,” midfielder Amar Sejdic said on Friday. “So just kind of getting his ideas on how to do it. And of course, you know, we have a couple of games here to really apply it. So but yeah, we’re in the process of doing that now.”

Despite having some high-priced players, the team scored just 45 goals in 34 games last season. It tied for third-fewest among the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs. Part of that lack of production can be traced to the team’s ineffectiveness under previous manager Gabriel Heinze. The team scored just 13 goals in 13 league games under him.

The team’s offense will be helped by the return of several players to training. Striker Josef Martinez and fullback Ronald Hernandez returned after appearing for Venezuela in its World Cup qualifying games. Centerback Miles Robinson, who can hit a line-splitting pass, returned from being with the U.S. for its qualifying games. Fullback Caleb Wiley and winger Machop Chol also returned from being with the U.S. Under-20s, and South Sudan, respectively. Additionally, midfielder Emerson Hyndman has begun training with the team. He suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee last year.

There are still no updates on when, or if, attacking midfielder Thiago Almada may arrive, or the futures of striker Erik Lopez and winger Jurgen Damm, who manager Gonzalo Pineda said earlier this week was no longer a part of the team’s plans.

The team scored six goals in its first two preseason games but they were against semi-professional sides. Celaya, which plays in Mexico’s second division, will be a tougher opponent.

Some of the seeds of what Pineda is planting were evident in the first two preseason games. Players interchanged positions. If the defense left space, typically an Atlanta United player tried to move into that opening.

Sejdic said that fluidity is part of the plan.

“So if one player comes into a certain space, then the other player needs to be aware of where the open spaces so just having a better understanding of the guy next to you,” he said.

Sejdic and Hyndman could prove valuable within Pineda’s tactics. Both can play as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder or attacking midfielder. Both have good first touches and look to pass and move, rather than dribble.

Ozzie Alonso, who started at defensive midfielder in the first two games, said the training has been good. Alonso, 36, signed with the team as a free agent to provide experience.

“We’ve been working hard, playing out of the back, high intensity pressure, finishing,” he said. “We’ve been working on a lot of stuff. We’ve only been here three days but it’s been good so far. We have a game Sunday. Our main goal so far is to play out of the back.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Jurgen Damm’s days seems numbered at Atlanta United
Atlanta United’s George Campbell focused on improvement
Atlanta United teammates happy for George Bello
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top