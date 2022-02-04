Atlanta United begins working on its offense

There are still no updates on when, or if, attacking midfielder Thiago Almada may arrive, or the futures of striker Erik Lopez and winger Jurgen Damm, who manager Gonzalo Pineda said earlier this week was no longer a part of the team’s plans.

The team scored six goals in its first two preseason games but they were against semi-professional sides. Celaya, which plays in Mexico’s second division, will be a tougher opponent.

Some of the seeds of what Pineda is planting were evident in the first two preseason games. Players interchanged positions. If the defense left space, typically an Atlanta United player tried to move into that opening.

Sejdic said that fluidity is part of the plan.

“So if one player comes into a certain space, then the other player needs to be aware of where the open spaces so just having a better understanding of the guy next to you,” he said.

Sejdic and Hyndman could prove valuable within Pineda’s tactics. Both can play as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder or attacking midfielder. Both have good first touches and look to pass and move, rather than dribble.

Ozzie Alonso, who started at defensive midfielder in the first two games, said the training has been good. Alonso, 36, signed with the team as a free agent to provide experience.

“We’ve been working hard, playing out of the back, high intensity pressure, finishing,” he said. “We’ve been working on a lot of stuff. We’ve only been here three days but it’s been good so far. We have a game Sunday. Our main goal so far is to play out of the back.”

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE