Atlanta United advances to quarterfinals of Champions League

Manager Gabriel Heinze’s lineup was composed of Josef Martinez as striker and captain in his first start since the knee injury sustained in last year’s league opener, Moreno and Barco on the wings, Emerson Hyndman, Franco Ibarra and Santiago Sosa in the midfield, with George Bello, Brooks Lennon, Miles Robinson and Walkes in the back four and Rios Novo in goal. The only changes from the previous game’s lineup were Martinez in place of Lisandro Lopez, Moreno in place of Jake Mulraney, and Rios Novo in place of Guzan, who was ineligible for selection because he received a red card last week.

Alajuelense was without six players, at least four of whom were starters, because the Costa Rican club failed to work with CONCACAF in a timely manner to secure visas, according to the federation. The club started only four players who started in the first game against Atlanta United.

Atlanta United’s best moments came in the final minutes of the first half. First, Robinson found Barco with a long diagonal pass down the left. Barco cut inside to shoot, but it was blocked out for a corner. On the ensuing play, Alajuelense’s goalkeeper came out to punch away the corner. Had he not, Robinson was there at the back post and unmarked. Then, Barco was fouled 20 yards from goal in the center of the pitch. His free kick hit the wall and bounced out for a corner.

Despite the effort, the Five Stripes finished the first half without putting any of its five shots on goal. More important for the team’s chances of advancing to the next round, Alajuelense also didn’t put a shot on goal.

Heinze subbed Damm for Ibarra to start the second half. The move resulted in Damm moving to the right wing, Barco inside and Moreno to the left. As the team took the field for the second half, Heinze walked with Barco and could be seen talking to him over the 50 yards.

Atlanta United’s first shot on goal came from a blast by Moreno was pushed over the crossbar by Alajuelense goalkeeper Mauricio Vargas, one of the players forced to start because of the team’s visa issues.

Alajuelense attempted to answer two minutes later with a low, hard shot that went just wide of Rios Novo’s left post.

Martinez came out in the 65th minute and was replaced by Lisandro Lopez. Robinson became the team’s captain.

Moreno just missed scoring what would have been the winner in the 86th minute when his shot rolled wide.