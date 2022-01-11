Atlanta United selects Erik Centeno with first pick in MLS draft

From MLS: “Centeno was the only freshman to start in all 16 games for Pacific, recording six goals and five assists. Following the season, he garnered first-team All-West Coast Conference and the conference’s Freshman of the Year honors after leading the team in points and tying for the team lead in goals.”

It is unlikely that any of the picks will make the senior team. The team already has 29 players under contract for the 2022 season, and the team is deep, absent one position. It is likely the players will go to Atlanta United 2, if signed.