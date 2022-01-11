Hamburger icon
Atlanta United selects Erik Centeno with first pick in MLS draft

Atlanta United selected Eric Centeno, a forward/winger from Pacific, with the first pick in Tuesday's MLS draft.
Atlanta United selected Eric Centeno, a forward/winger from Pacific, with the first pick in Tuesday's MLS draft.

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

With the 19th pick in the first round of the MLS draft Tuesday, Atlanta United selected Pacific’s Erik Centeno.

Centeno, a Generation Adidas player, is a forward/winger.

Atlanta United’s other picks are 19th in the second round (47th overall) and 19th (75th overall) and 32nd (88th overall) in the third round.

From MLS: “Centeno was the only freshman to start in all 16 games for Pacific, recording six goals and five assists. Following the season, he garnered first-team All-West Coast Conference and the conference’s Freshman of the Year honors after leading the team in points and tying for the team lead in goals.”

It is unlikely that any of the picks will make the senior team. The team already has 29 players under contract for the 2022 season, and the team is deep, absent one position. It is likely the players will go to Atlanta United 2, if signed.

Atlanta United’s past draft picks, in order: Miles Robinson, Julian Gressel, Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, Alex Kapp, Jon Gallagher, Oliver Shannon, Gordon Wild, Paul Christensen, Anderson Asiedu, Amar Bashti, Patrick Nielsen, Phillip Goodrum, Josh Bauer and Aiden McFadden. Of those, Robinson is the only one with the team.

Investigations
