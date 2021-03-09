Atlanta United acquires Gutman from Celtic

The Five Stripes acquired Gutman’s MLS rights from Cincinnati in exchange for $75,000 during the offseason. Unable to secure a work permit for Gutman, Celtic recently elected to transfer him for free to MLS to get his wages off their books, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak.

Gutman was signed by Celtic after an All-American career at Indiana that ended in 2018. He never appeared for the Scottish powers.