Alec Kann signs with FC Cincinnati as free agent

Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann prepares to play the Charleston Battery in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup fourth round at 5th Third Bank Stadium on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Kennesaw. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann prepares to play the Charleston Battery in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup fourth round at 5th Third Bank Stadium on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Kennesaw. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

1 hour ago

Alec Kann signed with FC Cincinnati as a free agent, leaving Atlanta United with just one goaltender under contract. FC Cincinnati announced the move Thursday with Kann being signed through 2023 with a club option for 2024.

Kann, a Decatur native, spent the past five seasons with Atlanta United, the entire existence of the franchise, mostly as a backup to Brad Guzan. He made five starts in 2021, with Guzan playing for the national team. He also started the first 18 games during Atlanta United’s inaugural season.

“Adding talent to the goalkeeper position was a priority for us this offseason,” FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Alright said in a statement. “Alec is an experienced and athletic goalkeeper who understands what winning looks like in this league, and he’s a valuable addition to FC Cincinnati.”

Atlanta United declined the option on Kann earlier this month. It appeared Kann was set to re-sign with Atlanta before Cincinnati offered a chance as the starting goaltender.

Kann, 31, played for Chicago Fire FC (2013-15) and Sporting KC (2016) before being selected by Atlanta United in the expansion draft with the No. 9 pick. He has made 32 MLS appearances in his career.

