Alec Kann signs with FC Cincinnati as free agent

Kann, a Decatur native, spent the past five seasons with Atlanta United, the entire existence of the franchise, mostly as a backup to Brad Guzan. He made five starts in 2021, with Guzan playing for the national team. He also started the first 18 games during Atlanta United’s inaugural season.

“Adding talent to the goalkeeper position was a priority for us this offseason,” FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Alright said in a statement. “Alec is an experienced and athletic goalkeeper who understands what winning looks like in this league, and he’s a valuable addition to FC Cincinnati.”