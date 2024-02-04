A 2026 World Cup primer

Host cities: There are 16: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle in the U.S., Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey in Mexico, and Toronto and Vancouver in Canada.

Championship match: July 19 at a site to be announced Sunday afternoon

Number of teams: 48. The U.S., Canada and Mexico are exempt from qualifying because they are hosts.

Out of 207 teams competing for a spot in the World Cup, the number that will qualify from each confederation (continent):

Africa: 8

Asia: 9

North America: 3 more besides the U.S., Mexico and Canada

South America: 6

Oceania: 1

Europe: 16

Playoffs: 2

Number of matches: 104

The expanded format:

After qualifying, the final tournament will start with 12 groups of four teams each. Each team will play each other once. Winners get three points. A draw will result in each team getting one point. The most recent editions featured 32 teams broken into eight groups of four. In the expanded format, the top two teams from each group, plus the eight best third-place teams, will advance to the knockout rounds.

Most successful teams:

Brazil (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002)

Germany (1954, 1974, 1994 and 2014)

Italy (1934, 1938, 1982, and 2006)

Argentina (1978, 1986 and 2022)

France (1998 and 2018)

Uruguay (1930 and 1950)

When were World Cup matches last played in the U.S.? 1994

Has the U.S. ever won? No. The closest it came was the semifinals in Uruguay in 1930 and the semifinals in South Korea in 2002.

