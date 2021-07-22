3 unexpected people help Atlanta United earn draw

Speaking for himself, but it may have been for all three, Kann said, “Everyone want to play and I’m no different. I had to wait three years to play an MLS game. I’m excited. I’m going to take advantage of the opportunities and hopefully I can further my career in the league, which is what I’m trying to do.”

Each took a different path on their journey to Wednesday.

Hernandez arrived to Atlanta United on loan. He was a record signing for Aberdeen, but one who didn’t work out. He lost his starting job and then eventually returned home to Venezuela to be with his family during COVID. He joined Atlanta United knowing that the team had Brooks Lennon and George Bello as its starting fullbacks. Still, he said a few months ago that he thought he could develop into one of the better fullbacks in the league. Before Wednesday, he had received just five minutes of playing time. He played more for Venezuela during the Copa America than he had for Atlanta United.

But his play in Brazil with Venezuela, for whom he scored a goal, is among the reasons Valentino started him on Wednesday.

“Then he goes and scores the goal, which I didn’t expect,” Valentino said.

Hernandez said that Valentino has given the players more freedom on offense. Hernandez shot and shot on goal were part of a season-high 22 and nine.

“I haven’t gotten as much playing time in the past two years,” he said. “It’s allowed me to mature more quickly, knowing that I’m here and making myself available so that when I get a chance I can take it.”

Kann’s journey involves Valentino.

Kann was one of the first players Atlanta United signed ahead of its inaugural 2017 season. A career backup in MLS, it looked like he was going to get a chance to compete for a starting job for a club in hometown. But then the club signed Guzan. Kann started 18 games in 2017 before Guzan could join the team during an open transfer window. Kann moved to the bench and has barely played since. He underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason. He said Valentino spent every training day for four months with him while he rehabbed away from the team.

“He didn’t have to do that,” Kann said. “It shows me how much he cares. For it to come full circle and me getting games is special. Hopefully we can get a win for him on Saturday.”

Valentino was first-round draft pick in 2008 by New England but never got to play in MLS. He spent the next years playing in the lower divisions until retiring in 2015 and going into coaching.

He joined Atlanta United in Jan. 2018 to work with Atlanta United 2. He was promoted to Frank de Boer’s staff in 2019 and then stayed on under Stephen Glass and then Heinze and now he’s in charge.

“I’m so proud of them,” he said. “I feel they did the club proud and the city proud and I’m looking forward to coming home on Saturday.”

