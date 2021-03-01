3 Atlanta United players out of U.S. Olympic qualifying camp

The three were called up by U.S. U23 manager Jason Kreis on Monday. Because of the COVID-19 quarantine process, they would not be able to return and be eligible for selection by Atlanta United in time for its season-opening Champions League on April 6 in Costa Rica.

Kreis said on Monday that he thought that the two sides had reached a solution but that Atlanta United decided during the weekend that the players weren’t going to be available. Kreis said he respected the club’s decision but not having Robinson was a huge loss. Robinson started and scored for the U.S. in its 7-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago on Jan. 31. Bello came on as a sub.