Atlanta United’s Robinson scores for U.S. in his first start

Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson started his first game and scored his first goal with the U.S. men’s national team, and George Bello made his first appearance, in Sunday’s 7-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly men’s soccer game in Orlando.
Robinson’s goal came in the 52nd minute on a diving header from just a few yards out.
Robinson started at centerback along side New York Red Bulls’ Aaron Long. It was Robinson’s third appearance for the U.S. men’s national team.
Robinson played well, winning the majority of his aerial duels and completing all but one of his passes.
It was an important performance for Robinson because the U.S. is scheduled to begin World Cup qualifying this season and he wants to be part of the team. The national team is relatively deep at centerback. The pool includes Lawrenceville’s Walker Zimmerman, John Brooks and Tim Ream, among others.
The U.S. defense held Trinidad and Tobago to just one shot on goal, a penalty that was saved by Matt Turner.
Bello came on in the 64th minute at left fullback, which has been a long-time position of need for the U.S. men’s national team but has since become one of its deeper positions.
Additionally, Atlanta United academy player Ajani Fortune started for Trinidad and Tobago.