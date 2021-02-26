Unclear if Atlanta United players will compete in Olympic qualifiers

It’s not clear whether the three Atlanta United players called up by the U.S. U23 national team will participate in the Olympic qualifying games being held in Guadalajara, Mexico in March.
Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon and George Bello may not be able to participate because the quarantining process upon re-entering the U.S. could prohibit them from preparing for Atlanta United’s Champions League game against Alajuelense on April 6 in Costa Rica.
The U.S. will play Costa Rica on March 18 at Jalisco Stadium, the Dominican Republic on March 21 at Akron Stadium, and Mexico on March 24 at Jalisco Stadium. If the U.S. advances out of its group, the semifinals are scheduled to be played March 25 and the finals March 30.
Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said Friday that the team is having conversations with the different organizations to see if it’s possible for the players to play for the U.S. and be able to return, complete COVID-19 quarantine and compete for the club in its first game.
“I don’t know how that quarantine process will work out,” he said. “It’s not looking great.”
Bocanegra said the club wants its players to be able to compete for their national teams because that’s what the players want, and it strengthens their development.
“A tough spot for both teams,” he said.
Robinson has three appearances for the U.S. men’s national team. Bello has one and Lennon none, but he has 20 appearances for youth national teams.