Unclear if Atlanta United players will compete in Olympic qualifiers

Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon and George Bello may not be able to participate because the quarantining process upon re-entering the U.S. could prohibit them from preparing for Atlanta United’s Champions League game against Alajuelense on April 6 in Costa Rica.

The U.S. will play Costa Rica on March 18 at Jalisco Stadium, the Dominican Republic on March 21 at Akron Stadium, and Mexico on March 24 at Jalisco Stadium. If the U.S. advances out of its group, the semifinals are scheduled to be played March 25 and the finals March 30.