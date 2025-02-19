2025 Atlanta United season preview: Meet the players

Atlanta United’s roster for its ninth MLS season (players listed alphabetically):
Luis Abram
Centerback
Age: 28
Nationality: Peru
How acquired: Bought from Granada before the 2023 season.
Contract: Through 2026.
Key stats (from last season): 19 starts, including 11 appearances.
2025 outlook: Spot-starter in a back four and starter in a back five
Miguel Almiron
Winger
Age: 31
Nationality: Paraguay
How acquired: Bought for as much as $12 million from Newcastle during the 2025 winter window.
Contract: Through 2028.
Key stats (from last season): Fourteen appearances across all competitions during Newcastle’s ongoing season
2025 outlook: Eight goals and 12 assists are good targets.
Pedro Amador
Fullback
Age: 26
Nationality: Portugal
How acquired: Signed as a free agent during the 2024 summer window.
Contract: Through 2027.
Key stats (from last season): Nine starts with four assists.
2025 outlook: Seven assists is a good target.
Luke Brennan
Winger
Age: 19
Nationality: U.S.
How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2024 season.
Contract: Through 2028.
Key stats (from last season): Seven appearances.
2025 outlook: An attacking option off the bench.
Noah Cobb
Centerback
Age: 19
Nationality: U.S.
How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2023 season.
Contract: Through 2027.
Key stats (from last season): 19 appearances, including 16 starts
2025 outlook: Will compete with Derrick Williams for a starting spot, and Efrain Morales and Abram as a third centerback.
Josh Cohen
Goalkeeper
Age: 32
Nationality: U.S.
How acquired: Signed as a free agent before the 2024 season.
Contract: Through 2026.
Key stats (from last season): Three appearances, five goals against.
2025 outlook: One more year backing up Guzan.
Matthew Edwards
Fullback
Age: 21
Nationality: U.S.
How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract during 2024 season.
Contract: Through 2025.
Key stats (from last season): 16 appearances, including 15 starts, for Atlanta United 2.
2025 outlook: Likely to spend most of the season with Atlanta United 2.
Jay Fortune
Midfielder
Age: 22
Nationality: Trinidad & Tobago
How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2023 season.
Contract: Through 2026.
Key stats (from last season): 27 appearances, including 13 starts, with one goal and two assists.
2025 outlook: Will compete with Mateusz Klich and Tristan Muyumba to start.
Ashton Gordon
Striker
Age: 17
Nationality: U.S.
How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract in January 2024.
Contract: Through 2028.
Key stats (from last season): 16 appearances, including two goals, for Atlanta United 2.
2025 outlook: Likely will spend most of the season with Atlanta United 2.
Stian Gregersen
Centerback
Age: 29
Nationality: Norway
How acquired: Bought from Bordeaux in France during the 2024 winter window.
Contract: Through 2028.
Key stats (from last season): 23 appearances, including 20 starts, and two goals scored.
2025 outlook: Starter and lockdown defender so that fullbacks can be involved in attack.
Brad Guzan
Goalkeeper
Age: 40
Nationality: U.S.
How acquired: Bought from Middlesborough during the 2017 winter transfer window.
Contract: Through 2025.
Key stats (from last season): 32 starts with 44 goals allowed.
2025 outlook: Every-game starter.
Ronald Hernandez
Fullback
Age: 27
Nationality: Venezuela
How acquired: Bought from Aberdeen in Scotland in the 2022 winter window after spending 2021 with team while on loan.
Contract: Through 2026.
Key stats (from last season): 13 appearances, including seven starts, with one assist.
2025 outlook: Likely starter on the right side until Lennon returns.
Jayden Hibbert
Goalkeeper
Age: 20
Nationality: U.S.
How acquired: Selected in 2024 draft.
Contract: Through 2028.
Key stats (from last season): Nineteen appearances with 42 goals against and 89 saves for Atlanta United 2.
2025 outlook: Likely will spend the season with Atlanta United 2.
Mateusz Klich
Midfielder
Age: 34
Nationality: Poland
How acquired: Trade with D.C. United before the season in exchange for a first-round draft pick.
Contract: Through 2025.
Key stats (from last season): 31 starts with two goals and 13 assists for D.C. United.
2025 outlook: Will compete with Fortune and Tristan Muyumba to start.
Emmanuel Latte Lath
Striker
Age: 26
Nationality: Ivory Coast
How acquired: Bought from Middlesbrough for $22 million during the 2025 winter window.
Contract: Through 2029.
Key stats: 29 appearances with 11 goals and three assists during Middlesbrough’s ongoing season.
2025 outlook: Fifteen goals would be a reasonable expectation.
Brooks Lennon
Fullback
Age: 27
Nationality: U.S.
How acquired: Acquired from Real Salt Lake during the 2020 winter window.
Contract: Through 2026.
Key stats (from last season): 33 starts with eight assists.
2025 outlook: He likely will miss the opening weeks because he’s recovering from a shoulder injury suffered during last season’s playoffs. Once he returns, eight assists are a reasonable target.
Saba Lobjanidze
Winger
Age: 30
Nationality: Georgia
How acquired: Bought from Hatayspor in Turkey in 2023 summer window.
Contract: Through 2026.
Key stats (from last season): 30 appearances, including 29 starts, with a team-leading nine goals and seven assists.
2025 outlook: Likely will move to the left side. Ten goals and 10 assists are reasonable targets.
Alexey Miranchuk
Midfielder
Age: 29
Nationality: Russia
How acquired: Bought from Atalanta for as much as $13 million during the 2024 summer window.
Contract: Through 2028.
Key stats (from last season): Nine appearances, including eight starts, with one goal and three assists.
2025 outlook: Atlanta United has put speed all around Miranchuk. Seven goals and 12 assists are a solid target.
Efrain Morales
Centerback
Age: 20
Nationality: Bolivia
How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before 2020 season.
Contract: Through 2026.
Key stats (from last season): Four appearances, including three starts.
2025 outlook: Will compete with Abram, Cobb and Derrick Williams for minutes beside Gregersen.
Edwin Mosquera
Winger
Age: 23
Nationality: Colombia
How acquired: Bought from Deportivo Independiente Medellín in Colombia during the 2022 summer window.
Contract: Through 2026.
Key stats (from last season): 22 appearances, including five starts, with one goal and two assists.
2025 outlook: An injury affected him during the 2024 preseason. He will compete with Xande Silva to be first winger off the bench on the left.
Tristan Muyumba
Midfielder
Age: 27
Nationality: France
How acquired: Bought from Guingamp in France in 2023 summer window.
Contract: Through 2027.
Key stats (from last season): Thirty appearances, including 25 starts, with two assists.
2025 outlook: Will compete with Fortune and Klich to start in central midfield.
Will Reilly
Midfielder
Age: 22
Nationality: U.S.
How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2025 season
Contract: Through 2028.
Key stats (from last season): Twenty starts for Stanford, ending his college career with 63 starts, 11 goals and 17 assists.
2025 outlook: Likely will spend the season with Atlanta United 2.
Xande Silva
Winger
Age: 27
Nationality: Portugal
How acquired: Signed during the 2024 winter window after he was acquired on loan from Dijon in France during the 2023 summer window.
Contract: Through 2026.
Key stats (from last season): Made 23 appearances, including 17 starts, with two goals and three assists.
2025 outlook: Injuries affected his playing time and production last season. Will compete with Mosquera to be first winger off the bench on the left side.
Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder
Age: 25
Nationality: Poland
How acquired: Bought from Legia Warsaw in Poland during the 2024 winter window.
Contract: Through 2028.
Key stats (from last season): Made 28 appearances, including 27 starts, with one goal and one assist.
2025 outlook: Locked-in starter in the midfield who should be even better after a year learning the league.
Jamal Thiare
Striker
Age: 30
Nationality: Senegal
How acquired: Signed as a free agent during the 2023 summer window.
Contract: Through 2026.
Key stats (from last season): 25 appearances, including 12 starts, with six goals.
2025 outlook: Will compete with Cayman Togashi as the first striker off the bench.
Cayman Togashi
Striker
Age: 31
Nationality: U.S.
How acquired: Signed as a free agent during the 2025 winter window.
Contract: Through 2026.
Key stats (from last season): Made 37 appearances with two goals and two assists for Sagan Tosu.
2025 outlook: Will compete with Thiare as the first striker off the bench.
Adyn Torres
Midfielder
Age: 17
Nationality: U.S.
How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2024 season.
Contract: Through 2028.
Key stats (from last season): Made 21 appearances, including 11 starts, for Atlanta United 2.
2025 outlook: Likely will spend the season with Atlanta United 2.
Derrick Williams
Centerback
Age: 32
Nationality: Ireland
How acquired: Selected in re-entry draft after 2023 season.
Contract: Through 2026.
Key stats (from last season): Made 27 appearances, including 26 starts.
2025 outlook: Likely a starter, but will face competition from Abram, Cobb and Morales.
Note: Contract lengths include option years.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox
March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple
March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple
March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
