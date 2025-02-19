2025 Atlanta United season preview: Meet the players

Atlanta United
Atlanta United’s roster for its ninth MLS season (players listed alphabetically):

Luis Abram

Centerback

Age: 28

Nationality: Peru

How acquired: Bought from Granada before the 2023 season.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stats (from last season): 19 starts, including 11 appearances.

2025 outlook: Spot-starter in a back four and starter in a back five

Miguel Almiron

Winger

Age: 31

Nationality: Paraguay

How acquired: Bought for as much as $12 million from Newcastle during the 2025 winter window.

Contract: Through 2028.

Key stats (from last season): Fourteen appearances across all competitions during Newcastle’s ongoing season

2025 outlook: Eight goals and 12 assists are good targets.

Pedro Amador

Fullback

Age: 26

Nationality: Portugal

How acquired: Signed as a free agent during the 2024 summer window.

Contract: Through 2027.

Key stats (from last season): Nine starts with four assists.

2025 outlook: Seven assists is a good target.

Luke Brennan

Winger

Age: 19

Nationality: U.S.

How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2024 season.

Contract: Through 2028.

Key stats (from last season): Seven appearances.

2025 outlook: An attacking option off the bench.

Noah Cobb

Centerback

Age: 19

Nationality: U.S.

How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2023 season.

Contract: Through 2027.

Key stats (from last season): 19 appearances, including 16 starts

2025 outlook: Will compete with Derrick Williams for a starting spot, and Efrain Morales and Abram as a third centerback.

Josh Cohen

Goalkeeper

Age: 32

Nationality: U.S.

How acquired: Signed as a free agent before the 2024 season.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stats (from last season): Three appearances, five goals against.

2025 outlook: One more year backing up Guzan.

Matthew Edwards

Fullback

Age: 21

Nationality: U.S.

How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract during 2024 season.

Contract: Through 2025.

Key stats (from last season): 16 appearances, including 15 starts, for Atlanta United 2.

2025 outlook: Likely to spend most of the season with Atlanta United 2.

Jay Fortune

Midfielder

Age: 22

Nationality: Trinidad & Tobago

How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2023 season.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stats (from last season): 27 appearances, including 13 starts, with one goal and two assists.

2025 outlook: Will compete with Mateusz Klich and Tristan Muyumba to start.

Ashton Gordon

Striker

Age: 17

Nationality: U.S.

How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract in January 2024.

Contract: Through 2028.

Key stats (from last season): 16 appearances, including two goals, for Atlanta United 2.

2025 outlook: Likely will spend most of the season with Atlanta United 2.

Stian Gregersen

Centerback

Age: 29

Nationality: Norway

How acquired: Bought from Bordeaux in France during the 2024 winter window.

Contract: Through 2028.

Key stats (from last season): 23 appearances, including 20 starts, and two goals scored.

2025 outlook: Starter and lockdown defender so that fullbacks can be involved in attack.

Brad Guzan

Goalkeeper

Age: 40

Nationality: U.S.

How acquired: Bought from Middlesborough during the 2017 winter transfer window.

Contract: Through 2025.

Key stats (from last season): 32 starts with 44 goals allowed.

2025 outlook: Every-game starter.

Ronald Hernandez

Fullback

Age: 27

Nationality: Venezuela

How acquired: Bought from Aberdeen in Scotland in the 2022 winter window after spending 2021 with team while on loan.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stats (from last season): 13 appearances, including seven starts, with one assist.

2025 outlook: Likely starter on the right side until Lennon returns.

Jayden Hibbert

Goalkeeper

Age: 20

Nationality: U.S.

How acquired: Selected in 2024 draft.

Contract: Through 2028.

Key stats (from last season): Nineteen appearances with 42 goals against and 89 saves for Atlanta United 2.

2025 outlook: Likely will spend the season with Atlanta United 2.

Mateusz Klich

Midfielder

Age: 34

Nationality: Poland

How acquired: Trade with D.C. United before the season in exchange for a first-round draft pick.

Contract: Through 2025.

Key stats (from last season): 31 starts with two goals and 13 assists for D.C. United.

2025 outlook: Will compete with Fortune and Tristan Muyumba to start.

Emmanuel Latte Lath

Striker

Age: 26

Nationality: Ivory Coast

How acquired: Bought from Middlesbrough for $22 million during the 2025 winter window.

Contract: Through 2029.

Key stats: 29 appearances with 11 goals and three assists during Middlesbrough’s ongoing season.

2025 outlook: Fifteen goals would be a reasonable expectation.

Brooks Lennon

Fullback

Age: 27

Nationality: U.S.

How acquired: Acquired from Real Salt Lake during the 2020 winter window.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stats (from last season): 33 starts with eight assists.

2025 outlook: He likely will miss the opening weeks because he’s recovering from a shoulder injury suffered during last season’s playoffs. Once he returns, eight assists are a reasonable target.

Saba Lobjanidze

Winger

Age: 30

Nationality: Georgia

How acquired: Bought from Hatayspor in Turkey in 2023 summer window.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stats (from last season): 30 appearances, including 29 starts, with a team-leading nine goals and seven assists.

2025 outlook: Likely will move to the left side. Ten goals and 10 assists are reasonable targets.

Alexey Miranchuk

Midfielder

Age: 29

Nationality: Russia

How acquired: Bought from Atalanta for as much as $13 million during the 2024 summer window.

Contract: Through 2028.

Key stats (from last season): Nine appearances, including eight starts, with one goal and three assists.

2025 outlook: Atlanta United has put speed all around Miranchuk. Seven goals and 12 assists are a solid target.

Efrain Morales

Centerback

Age: 20

Nationality: Bolivia

How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before 2020 season.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stats (from last season): Four appearances, including three starts.

2025 outlook: Will compete with Abram, Cobb and Derrick Williams for minutes beside Gregersen.

Edwin Mosquera

Winger

Age: 23

Nationality: Colombia

How acquired: Bought from Deportivo Independiente Medellín in Colombia during the 2022 summer window.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stats (from last season): 22 appearances, including five starts, with one goal and two assists.

2025 outlook: An injury affected him during the 2024 preseason. He will compete with Xande Silva to be first winger off the bench on the left.

Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder

Age: 27

Nationality: France

How acquired: Bought from Guingamp in France in 2023 summer window.

Contract: Through 2027.

Key stats (from last season): Thirty appearances, including 25 starts, with two assists.

2025 outlook: Will compete with Fortune and Klich to start in central midfield.

Will Reilly

Midfielder

Age: 22

Nationality: U.S.

How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2025 season

Contract: Through 2028.

Key stats (from last season): Twenty starts for Stanford, ending his college career with 63 starts, 11 goals and 17 assists.

2025 outlook: Likely will spend the season with Atlanta United 2.

Xande Silva

Winger

Age: 27

Nationality: Portugal

How acquired: Signed during the 2024 winter window after he was acquired on loan from Dijon in France during the 2023 summer window.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stats (from last season): Made 23 appearances, including 17 starts, with two goals and three assists.

2025 outlook: Injuries affected his playing time and production last season. Will compete with Mosquera to be first winger off the bench on the left side.

Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder

Age: 25

Nationality: Poland

How acquired: Bought from Legia Warsaw in Poland during the 2024 winter window.

Contract: Through 2028.

Key stats (from last season): Made 28 appearances, including 27 starts, with one goal and one assist.

2025 outlook: Locked-in starter in the midfield who should be even better after a year learning the league.

Jamal Thiare

Striker

Age: 30

Nationality: Senegal

How acquired: Signed as a free agent during the 2023 summer window.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stats (from last season): 25 appearances, including 12 starts, with six goals.

2025 outlook: Will compete with Cayman Togashi as the first striker off the bench.

Cayman Togashi

Striker

Age: 31

Nationality: U.S.

How acquired: Signed as a free agent during the 2025 winter window.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stats (from last season): Made 37 appearances with two goals and two assists for Sagan Tosu.

2025 outlook: Will compete with Thiare as the first striker off the bench.

Adyn Torres

Midfielder

Age: 17

Nationality: U.S.

How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2024 season.

Contract: Through 2028.

Key stats (from last season): Made 21 appearances, including 11 starts, for Atlanta United 2.

2025 outlook: Likely will spend the season with Atlanta United 2.

Derrick Williams

Centerback

Age: 32

Nationality: Ireland

How acquired: Selected in re-entry draft after 2023 season.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stats (from last season): Made 27 appearances, including 26 starts.

2025 outlook: Likely a starter, but will face competition from Abram, Cobb and Morales.

Note: Contract lengths include option years.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox

March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple

