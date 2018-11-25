Atlanta United’s Martinez sets MLS scoring record

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez set the MLS single-season record for goals when he scored in the first half of Sunday’s MLS playoff game against New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The goal was his 34th this season. The previous was 33, set by Roy Lassiter in 1996. ESPN first tweeted about the record.

Martinez set the MLS regular-season record with 31 goals.

34: Josef Martínez, 2018

33: Roy Lassiter, 1996

32: Carlos Ruiz, 2002

31: Bradley Wright-Phillips, 2014