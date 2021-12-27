Who will Atlanta United sign next?

Now that Atlanta United has fulfilled its No. 1 goal by adding some aged steel and leadership in its midfield with the signing of free agent Ozzie Alonso, who might the club attempt to next sign?
The transfer window has yet to open so right now the MLS franchise doesn’t have a lot of holes in its roster in its starting 11:
Striker: Josef Martinez
Attacking midfielder: Marcelino Moreno
Left winger: Ezequiel Barco
Right winger: Luiz Araujo
Midfielder: Santiago Sosa
Holding midfielder: Ozzie Alonso/Franco Ibarra
Left fullback: George Bello
Centerback: Alan Franco
Centerback: Miles Robinson
Right fullback: Brooks Lennon
Goalkeeper: Brad Guzan
Things start to get as thin as dollar store Christmas wrapping paper when looking for impact subs or spot starts, though, when examining the remaining players current on the roster:
Striker: Jackson Conway or Erik Lopez (1 goal each in 2021; Lopez may be loaned out)
Attacking midfielder: Emerson Hyndman, recovering from ACL surgery, or Tyler Wolff
Left winger: Jake Mulraney (1 goal)
Right winger: Jurgen Damm (possibly moving to a club in LIGA MX)
Midfielder: Matheus Rossetto or Amar Sejdic
Holding midfielder: Alonso or Ibarra
Left fullback: Mikey Ambrose or Andrew Gutman, presuming he’s not loaned out
Centerback: George Campbell or Alex de John
Centerback: Bryce Washington or de John
Right fullback: Possibly Ronald Hernandez, if club can secure his rights from Aberdeen for a second consecutive season. If not, possibly Machop Chol, who is more of winger than a fullback.
Goalkeeper: Dylan Castanheira
As you can see, there are a few holes that need strengthening.
Depth is an interesting pursuit for the club this pending season for a few reasons.
First, it is only participating in two competitions: the league and the U.S. Open Cup. It will enter that tournament in the third round, April 19-21, after the draw is held on April 8.
Second, in addition to fewer games because of fewer competitions, the schedule is stretched out so that most of the time the team is only playing one game each week. It will play just five midweek games. So, should a player suffer a minor injury or issue, they may only miss just one game, if any, instead of 2-3, as an example.
Having said that, 2023 will be crazy with the addition of the Leagues Cup, so Atlanta United may already be planning toward that an hoping to sign players this season that will be with the club for that competition in two years. Doing so, gives them a full season to develop chemistry, etc.
So, what are the positions Atlanta United needs to strengthen?
Backup striker is obvious. If Martinez must miss a game(s) there is no one on the roster who can step in and cause an opponent to worry.
Former Seattle players Will Bruin and Fredy Montero are available as free agents. Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda knows them from his time as an assistant at Seattle. Bruin has experience in the league and has scored 74 goals in 286 appearances. Montero may be a little too old and a bit too injured to help.
Other intriguing possibilities are former Columbus player Bradley Wright-Phillips, 36, who can still be impactful in limited minutes, former Colorado Rapid player Dom Badji, former Minnesota player Juan Agudelo, former Nashville player Abu Danladi, and Ayo Akinola, formerly of Toronto, would also be intriguing. He is currently reportedly being pursued by Vancouver.
There are also possible holes to fill at centerback. The team lost Anton Walkes in the expansion draft and needs someone with experience who can step in.
And if the team can’t secure Hernandez’s MLS rights, that position is thin, as well.
Or.....
It wouldn’t surprise me if the team doesn’t give the Homegrowns legitimate chances with extended minutes this season. Players like Campbell, Conway, Wolff and Chol need to show if they are capable of being impactful. They need consistent minutes to show that.
