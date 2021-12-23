Atlanta United signs veteran leader Ozzie Alonso

Hoping to fulfill its desire for an experienced leader with MLS knowledge, Atlanta United signed free-agent midfielder Ozzie Alonso, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Alonso, 36, has made 338 appearances, compiled at Seattle from 2009-18, when he played with and then was coached by Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda, and Minnesota from 2019-21.
His bona fides include winning four U.S. Open Cups, one MLS Cup, one Supporters’ Shield, four All-Star teams and one Best XI. He has appeared in at least 23 games in 12 of his 13 seasons.
The hope is that Alonso will help Atlanta United better close games. The team dropped 13 points from winning positions after the 75th minute in 15 games last season, won only two points from 10 games in which it was trailing at the mark, and picked up 12 points in nine games in which it was tied at the mark. The club also hopes that Alonso can show by example the nuances of the position to young midfielders Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra.
Alonzo will be signed for the senior minimum salary and will be on the supplemental roster, so he won’t count against the salary cap.
About the Author