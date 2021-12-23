Atlanta United signs veteran leader Ozzie Alonso

The hope is that Alonso will help Atlanta United better close games. The team dropped 13 points from winning positions after the 75th minute in 15 games last season, won only two points from 10 games in which it was trailing at the mark, and picked up 12 points in nine games in which it was tied at the mark. The club also hopes that Alonso can show by example the nuances of the position to young midfielders Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra.

Alonzo will be signed for the senior minimum salary and will be on the supplemental roster, so he won’t count against the salary cap.