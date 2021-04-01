Atlanta Open tennis tournament returns this summer

The Truist Atlanta Open will return this year, with the professional tennis tournament scheduled for July 24-Aug. 1 at Atlantic Station. The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spectators will be allowed, following CDC, state and local guidelines, and tickets are on sale.
Former University of Georgia All-American and ATP top-10 player John Isner has committed to play. Isner is a five-time Atlanta Open singles champion.
“The Truist Atlanta Open is back,” tournament director Eddie Gonzalez said. “I could not be more excited about live tennis and in-person attendance at Atlantic Station this summer. These are the best tennis players in the world, and we have the best tennis fans in the world. We are working with local officials, the city of Atlanta and our medical advisors to offer a safe, healthy and fun event to all involved from the players to sponsors, fans, officials, volunteers and staff.”
Safety protocols include socially distanced stadium seating and a face-covering mandate.