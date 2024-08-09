Breaking: Atlanta native Gabby Thomas wins gold in 4x100 relay
Atlanta native Gabby Thomas wins gold in 4x100 relay

Sha'carri Richardson,Gabrielle Thomas, Twanisha Terry, and Melissa Jefferson, of the United States, pose after winning the gold medal in the women's 4 x 100 meters relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Sha'carri Richardson,Gabrielle Thomas, Twanisha Terry, and Melissa Jefferson, of the United States, pose after winning the gold medal in the women's 4 x 100 meters relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By AJC Sports
Gabby Thomas won her second gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Friday as part of the women’s 4x100 relay team.

The 27-year-old Atlanta native joined Melissa Jefferson, Tee Tee Terry and Sha’Carri Richardson as the United States won in the time of 41.78 seconds. Richardson, the 100-meter silver medalist, overcame runners from Britain and Germany in the final leg for the victory.

Thomas ran the third leg and got her second gold of the Games, this one going with the 200-meter title. Terry and 100 bronze medalist Jefferson rounded out the team.

Atlanta’s Christian Coleman ran the first leg of the men’s 4x100 relay team, but the quartet couldn’t overcame a bad baton exchange and finished seventh.

