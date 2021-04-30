Atlanta Motor Speedway grandstands at full capacity for July NASCAR race

Atlanta Motor Speedway will open its grandstands to full capacity for NASCAR’s Quaker State 400 July 10-11, the track announced Friday. NASCAR’s first July race at AMS in 47 years will also be the first race at the track to host a full grandstand audience since the start of the pandemic.
“As we’ve seen millions across Georgia and the Southeast get vaccinated, public health restrictions have eased and that gives us the green flag to take a big step towards welcoming more people to enjoy race weekend,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement. “Needless to say, we can’t wait to have thousands of fans join us for some thrilling NASCAR action this summer.”
According to AMS, the facility will continue utilizing health and safety protocols for fans attending the event, such as expanded access to hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations, as well as cashless payments, mobile ticketing, and the clear bag policy to limit contact between fans and staff. It will follow state and local health recommendations when determined for July regarding mask and social distancing protocols.
Earlier this week, the Braves, Atlanta United and Falcons announced they will open their stadiums to 100% capacity. Truist Park and Mercedes-Benz Stadium have hosted limited fans since the start of the Braves and Atlanta United seasons due to COVID-19.
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at AMS in March was held with limited attendance due to COVID-19. Last year’s race was moved from March to June due to the pandemic, also with limited attendance.