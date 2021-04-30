Atlanta Motor Speedway grandstands at full capacity for July NASCAR race

“As we’ve seen millions across Georgia and the Southeast get vaccinated, public health restrictions have eased and that gives us the green flag to take a big step towards welcoming more people to enjoy race weekend,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement. “Needless to say, we can’t wait to have thousands of fans join us for some thrilling NASCAR action this summer.”

According to AMS, the facility will continue utilizing health and safety protocols for fans attending the event, such as expanded access to hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations, as well as cashless payments, mobile ticketing, and the clear bag policy to limit contact between fans and staff. It will follow state and local health recommendations when determined for July regarding mask and social distancing protocols.