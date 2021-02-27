Hawks lackluster in loss to Thunder: ‘We were a step slow’

1. Facing an Oklahoma City team that’s in rebuilding mode and was missing Al Horford, the Hawks trailed by eight at halftime after a rough second quarter and fell behind 16 in the third quarter as they struggled to get stops. Thanks to a layup by John Collins and 3-pointer by Trae Young, the Hawks were able to pull within six points at the 2:51 mark in the fourth. Though the Hawks outscored the Thunder in the final period, 29-22, they were in too deep a hole to climb out of it, at that point. “It was mainly because we’re fighting all the way back,” Young said of why the Hawks weren’t able to pull ahead late. “We had to fight so hard to get back, and then we’re just trying to play catch-up at that point. We’re trapping and getting out of place on defense and they’re just getting open shots because we’re trying to get back in the game, obviously. It helped us but they figured it out and got a couple key baskets that helped them pull away at the end.”

2. This was a lackluster, poor defensive performance for the Hawks, who need to put away as many winnable games as possible but were scrambling from the second quarter until the end. The Thunder shot 52.3% from the field and made 16 3′s (38.1%, or 16-42). “Our physicality, our ability to just put somebody on the floor, to be physical, to make them feel us, we were beat off the dribble,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “We didn’t bring help. ... We were a step slow and it’s unacceptable. I think we have a team that looks fatigued and is playing fatigued and we can’t afford to do that. We’ve got to finish strong.”