WATCH: Go behind the scenes with Hawks CEO Steve Koonin on a game night

By AJC Sports
0 minutes ago

For Steve Koonin, sitting down during a Hawks home game is a rarity. The CEO is busy overseeing the many facets of the organization on a typical game night.

“This is what I do, not who I am, but for two hours during the game this is every fiber of my being,” Koonin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Koonin let the AJC’s Sarah Spencer and our cameras follow him on a recent game night to see all that goes into fan engagement, business strategy and innovation for the future through his eyes.

